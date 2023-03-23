With each passing day, technological advancements are slowly bringing people sitting in different parts of the world closer. The technological breakthroughs were best witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic. From online education to masked weddings, such practices soon became the norm in the majority of households during this period. Reinforcing the fact that modern digital evolution can break barriers of distance, a couple living in the USA performed a virtual wedding, in the presence of both families, who witnessed their union from Haryana. The unconventional wedding, soon became the talk of the town, making headlines.

On March 19, the marriage was witnessed in the cities of Haryana’s Sonipat and Karnal. The groom, identified as Amit Lakra, hails from Sonipat whereas the bride, Ashu, belongs to Karnal. Both of them are currently residing in the US and couldn’t be in India due to unavoidable circumstances. Instead of stalling their wedding, their families agreed to wed off their children with the help of digital platforms.

ETV Bharat reported that a large television screen, accompanied by a fast internet connection, was arranged for conducting the marital rituals in Haryana. Following the traditional marriage practices, a grand procession from Sonipat to Karnal was held by the groom’s family. The bride’s kin also arrived at the wedding venue in an ostentatious procession. Amit and Ashu witnessed the ceremonies being performed while in their US residence.

Both the bride and groom received blessings from the elders via the giant television screen. Amit and Ashu’s relatives also performed pre-wedding festivities, including the tilak ceremony, engagement function and mehendi rituals at a private banquet hall in Sonipat, without the physical presence of the bride and groom.

Reports also claim that since some of Ashu’s close relatives were staying in America, they participated in numerous other wedding customs, including Arishina Shastra aka Haldi ceremony, and the Saptapadi ritual, upon the proper instruction given to them by the priests in Haryana.

Amit Lakra and Ashu work in different companies in the USA, reported ETV Bharat. After serving in the Merchant Navy in Malaysia in 2014, Amit launched his own business in America in 2017. Ashu too runs her enterprise in the US. After meeting Amit, their love story blossomed, leading to them tying the nuptial knot in 2023.

