Surat Students' Robot Rickshaw Puller Is Ready To Hit The Road

A group of four students from Surat have made a remarkable breakthrough in the technology industry with their new robot. These students have designed a robot that can walk like a human and even pull a rickshaw. This innovative robot has been created with the intention of broadening its functionality so that it can be used in various fields for different purposes. The best part? It only took 25 days and Rs. 30,000. This incredible achievement has been making waves on social media platforms and beyond.

Maurya Shivam, one of the students behind the project, explained that the robot was designed after an in-depth study of human legs and the way they walk. He also stated that successful tests have been conducted for its walking on the road. “This is our prototype which we have tested on the road. And this is not completed yet, work still remains to be done on its leg, hand, head, and face. We have tried to create it as same as how a normal human walks," he told PTI.

This innovative robot is a testament to the creativity and skill of these young students. They hope that the robot will eventually be used in different fields for various purposes, thanks to the additional functionality that they plan to add. It is also a clear demonstration of the potential of robotics to change the world in positive ways. While this particular robot is still a prototype, the possibilities look promising.

However, this is not the only robot out there grabbing the attention of people on the internet. Earlier this year, Boston Dynamics left everyone awestruck with yet another demonstration of their advanced humanoid robot, Atlas. Known for its exceptional dynamic abilities, Atlas never fails to amaze viewers with its fluid movements. In their latest showcase, Atlas is seen effortlessly lifting heavy weights, and even performing a somersault. The video portrays a worker on top of a building under construction, using a hammer, when he suddenly realizes that he has left his tools below. Fortunately, Atlas is there to save the day.

The humanoid robot quickly grabs a wooden plank and creates a pathway for the worker to climb down. After retrieving the tool bag, Atlas rushes to deliver it to the worker. Once the delivery is made successfully, Atlas nonchalantly executes a somersault, and to top it off pumps its fist in celebration of the smooth landing.

Needless to say, social media users were extremely impressed by Atlas.

