Swiggy Changes Twitter Bio After Getting Golden Tick, It Has a 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Connection

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, several changes can be seen. This also includes multiple badges for different profiles. For instance, Twitter has started a new offering called Blue for Business. It adds a gold checkmark to company accounts. Recently, food and grocery delivery company Swiggy got the golden badge on Twitter. They took full advantage of the moment in a hilarious fashion. It changed its Twitter bio using a popular dialogue from the 2003 film ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, along with a funny caption.

Swiggy shared a screenshot of their bio with the golden tick. “Carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life," the bio said. “Our gold tick is laddoo," reads the caption of the post.

Advertisement

The funny dialogue in the movie was was uttered by a character when he was drinking juice and playing carrom with Sanjay Dutt’s character.

Here is the tweet:

Meanwhile, earlier, in another Swiggy story, a delivery agent was “deactivated" by the company after sending inappropriate texts to a customer. As per a DNA report, the delivery agent, who had delivered groceries to the woman’s doorstep, had sent her texts like “Miss you lot" and “nice your beauty, wonderful behaviour [sic]". The woman, who goes by Prapthi on Twitter, claimed that she had filed a complaint with Swiggy’s support team. Prapthi wrote in a tweet that she had ordered groceries from Swiggy Instamart on Tuesday night and the delivery executive sent her the aforementioned “creepy" text messages on WhatsApp later.

“The delivery guy sent me creepy messages on WhatsApp today. Not the first time, not the last time. Something like this is happening," Prapthi wrote. She also claimed that initially, Swiggy’s customer support did not respond adequately, but that later on, the escalation team and the CEO’s office contacted her.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here