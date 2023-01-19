Swiggy’s 'Doodh and Kheer' Jibe at Zomato-Blinkit's Viral Banner Grabs Attention

If you follow the food delivery app Swiggy on Twitter you must be aware of the strange marketing move that it usually comes up with. This time was no different. It happened after Bank of Fi asked people as to what is the one thing in 2023 that does not require 50 apps. Coming with a savage response, Swiggy Retweeted the tweet and responded, “you don’t need 50 apps to order doodh and kheer."

The response came as a jibe on brands like Zomato and Blinkit which recently went viral for their marketing stunt. It happened after one interesting collaboration took place between Blinkit, Zomato and Netflix. The apps tweaked Bollywood film’s dialogue and started a hilarious wordplay. It was started by Blinkit and Zomato. Very soon, the streaming app also joined in. The billboard ads are a spin on the 2022 Bollywood movie Maa Tujhhe Salaam’s dialogue.

Advertisement

The tweet has now gone viral and gathered tons of responses. Have a look at the tweet:

Bank of Fi also responded to the tweet. Have a look:

Advertisement

One Twitter user wrote, “Just saying that it’s 2023 you don’t need 50 ingredients to cook something delicious." Another person wrote, “In reality, you don’t need an app at all. The same Twitter works on the web, mobile, or app. It’s a preference and ease of use."

Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, Swiggy took to its official Twitter handle and asked people what food comes to their head when they hear “heartbreak." Every person, at some point in their life, have got their heart broken. And food always helps decrease the pain. The tweet, therefore, attracted may eyeball. “what’s the first dish that comes to your mind when you hear “heartbreak"?" read the tweet.

While for some, its ice cream, for many it is their all-time favourite biryani. “Zomato yaad aata hai," wrote a Twitter user, mocking the app.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here