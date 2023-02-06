Home » BUZZ » Swipe Left or Right? This Desi Man Made a Whole Presentation For His Dating App Profile

Swipe Left or Right? This Desi Man Made a Whole Presentation For His Dating App Profile

A Twitter user has made a whole presentation for his dating app profile, titled 'Why You Should Go On A Date With Me'.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 12:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Would you swipe right on this Twitter user's dating app presentation? (Credits: Twitter/@N4irit)
Would you swipe right on this Twitter user's dating app presentation? (Credits: Twitter/@N4irit)

Modern love isn’t easy and modern singlehood is arguably even more difficult. Dating apps have emerged as one of the most popular means of “finding love" but it’s often a very, very long shot and most of the time, not worth the arduous journey. In these times, staying a romantic at heart is no easy feat. Take this man on Twitter for example, who made a whole list complete with bullet points for his dating app profile.

Twitter user Nairit’s presentation for dating apps is titled “Why You Should Go On A Date With Me". Among his defences for his “dissertation" are points like hobbies that don’t involve football or F1; ability to write songs and take Instagrammable pictures; love for dogs, travel; being “written by a woman"; and one that caused some controversy: never sending an unsolicited nude.

The move has invited some mixed responses; some were impressed by the effort, others not so much.

Nairit’s idea, as stated by him, was inspired by one Kyle.

Even though some criticism is coming his way, Nairit is definitely doing better than the guy who used “chal panja" as an icebreaker. Twitter user Neha Ramneek Kapoor posted a screengrab of her conversation with a man on a dating app. When asked “How are you", the man responded, “I am Takatvar (strong)" followed by a flexed biceps emoji. He went on to add “Chal Panjaa". Neha posted about it online and wrote, “Someone save me from the hell that is heterosexuality".

