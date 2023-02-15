How much would you expect a person to pay for a balcony, not even a proper house, for accommodation? Most probably nothing. But this landlord in Sydney has advertised his balcony as a room available for rent. And that too, for $300 per week (Rs 24,000 approx). As per a report by Sky News, the landlord is seeking rent of $300 per week, for his tarp-covered balcony, which is located in Sydney’s CBD (Central Business District). The report stated that the landlord advertised the balcony turned “private room" on a Facebook group for Sydney rentals. While disclosing the location of the room, which is in Haymarket’s 38-story Miramar building in CBD, the landlord shared that he needed a single “boy" for the property. The publication quoted the advertisement, “1 boy only/ 300 / week." Interestingly, despite barely being large enough to squeeze a single bed in the corner, the man in the advertisement questioned if the person will “bring own furniture, big electronics, bike" while moving to the balcony-turned-room.

The pictures, which have now gone viral, show a sleek single bed kept in the corner of what appears to be an enclosed balcony, with curtains and tarpaulin-covered windows. Just opposite the single bed, one can also see a desk and clothes rack squeezed into one corner. After keeping minimal furniture, barely any place to walk in the room is left. The landlord added in the advertisement, “Quick response…please kindly send me your information." Landlord’s bizarre question about prospective tenants also sought information about their nationality. The listing also boasts about the indoor swimming pool, communal gym, and close proximity to public transport and shops. The advertisement further read, “New, quiet, and clean apartment. Next to World Square, only a 5 minutes walk to town hall station, Chinatown, UTS, Paddy’s market, Coles and Woolworths," reported the publication.

It added, “All bills included, fast NBN WIFI and rice, basic cleaning stuff and cooking stuffs. Min. stay 4 months. Prefer long term and less cook. $800 (Rs 66,000) deposit and $200 (Rs 16,500) bond key. 3 weeks’ notice to move out," reported the Sky News.

The latest rent advertisement from Sydney has also brought the issue of rental crisis in Australia to the surface again. As per the media reports, after the coronavirus pandemic, rents in Australia have reportedly shot up to 6.7 per cent to an average of $495 (around Rs 40,000) a week.

