Syrian Hairstylist Wins Guinness World Record for 'Highest Hairstyle' at 2.90 Metres

Hairstyles have become a fashion tool that must be set right in order to look trendy and voguish. Headgear is also used to go over and above in creating an exuberant look and making a fashionable statement. But, do you know about the tallest hairstyle created to date? Syrian hairstylist Dani Hiswani made the Guinness World Record(GWR) for the highest hairstyle on September 16 this year. GWR shared the video on Thursday which showed Hiswani making the ‘highest hairstyle’ in Dubai, UAE.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Hiswani could be seen styling a woman’s hair in the shape of a Christmas tree that stood 2.90 metres tall, equivalent to 9 feet 6.5 inches. The video begins with the lady wearing a helmet that has three little poles standing upright. The Xmas was intricately designed on the woman’s head using wigs, hair extensions, and varied Christmas decorations and balls to make the stylish coiffure.

The record-breaking feat was shared by GWR on social media which showed the well-known hairstylist’s clip. “Highest hairstyle…2.90 meters (9 ft 6.5 in) by Dani Hiswani," read the IG caption.

According to a release by GWR, Hiswani previously created a small Xmas tree on a woman but wanted to challenge himself by creating the highest hairstyle in the shape of the Christmas tree so he’d break the Guinness World Records title.

However, netizens didn’t seem to completely agree with the record as one of them stated, “Hairstyle only with her own hair must be considered rather than additional guess now this Guinness book record has become a business concept." “The amount of “hair" in this just feels like it’s not something that should be considered the record, the record should be with all real hair and not propped up by a hat," expressed another online user while the third one opined, “Culture appropriation!! They should have used her natural texture of hair."

