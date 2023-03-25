Male students at a college in Maharashtra took mismatch day to a whole new level with their unique choices of attire. A video of their grand entry is going viral on social media, earning praises for defying the gender barrier and multiple stereotypes. The youngsters had infectious smiles on their faces as they headed to the Smt. CHM College located in Ulhasnagar, with some donning cheeky clothing choices. As soon as the video surfaced online, users dubbed the event as something different and bragged about the unique way of displaying modern Indian society.

Students dressed up in their best-mismatched outfits, with one even donning a blue ghaghara with a casual t-shirt layered with a vest. From skirts to dupattas draped as saree and layers of shorts and tie, were seen at the full display as the youngsters moved on their walk of pride. They were paired in twos, each holding hands as they were welcomed enthusiastically inside the college gate.

Advertisement

One of the paired partners also made the hand-heart sign while striking a happy pose for the camera. It was their lively spirit that left the internet users beaming with joy. The viral reel featured Student Of The Year’s hit dance number Kukkad, composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani in the background. The fusion of modern beats along with accents of desi tunes only ended up amping up the happy vibe at the college.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The video has garnered over eight lakh views and more than sixty-eight thousand likes on Instagram. The comment section was flooded with praises for the students, one user wrote, “I love how open-minded our country is becoming." Another added, “Loved the positivity this is how people should be," one more joined, “The way they are holding hands looks so cute." A user also highlighted, “Am I the only one Who’s happy just by seeing those security guards laughing."

Meanwhile, a section of the internet also ended up lauding the lively antics of the students. A user pointed, “That last heart couple though," one more said, “The blue ghaghara guy looks very cute." The event was also dubbed extremely ‘cool’ and ‘madness ultra level.’

Read all the Latest Buzz News here