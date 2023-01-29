Some songs never get old and Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho is one of them. Be it a child, a celebrity, an influencer or a wedding dance group, the track has touched the hearts of many in not just India but overseas. Remember how the Norwegian dance crew, Quick Style, left the internet spellbound with their lively performance on this Bollywood number? Now, a Taiwanese group grabbed the attention for their energetic performance on the Hindi song. Since being shared, the video amassed more than two million views and four lakh likes on Instagram.

IG user @ulzzang.mr shared the video where a group of men could be seen dancing on ‘Kala Chashma’. Later, a woman in a blue gown grabs the centre stage and starts shaking a leg with them for the power-packed performance. The people in the wedding hall soon started recording their energetic dance on the Bollywood peppy number. Not to miss, the dance group also wore black goggles (Kala Chashma) to keep up with the signature vibe of the song.

Reportedly, the clip was originally uploaded by @jdweddingvideo on Instagram last year in October and was re-shared by @ulzzang.mr on January 7. The short dance video captivated social media users who soon started flooding the comment section with heart-warming reactions. “They don’t even understand the language but they are enjoying," wrote a user while another one said, “Now every wedding around the world is incomplete without Punjabi music."

“I love this generation. Nowadays, music is literally breaking all types of stereotypes and language barriers. This is amazing," replied an enthusiastic user. The fourth one commented, “Bollywood songs on any functions>>>>>>". Truly, love for Bollywood music has transcended boundaries and this is just one example that prove this right!

