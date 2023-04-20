'Take It Away Already': Internet Reacts To Twitter's Decision To Remove Blue Ticks

With tech titan Elon Musk at the helm, Twitter has been proposing a myriad of changes. One of those includes people paying a certain amount of fee for their Blue Tick or the Verification Checkmark. This big change has the potential to affect everyone from influencers to politicians. While the announcement about Twitter verification becoming a paid service was made some time ago, the social media platform is now withdrawing legacy verification badges of accounts that do not pay the subscription fee. Making the announcement, Twitter wrote, “Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks."

It also gave links for people to follow and pay in case they want to keep their blue tick.

Turns out, people did not seem to be much bothered about possibly losing their Blue Ticks anymore. In fact, several people want Twitter to take it away already as it has turned from a badge of verification to a mark of shame. Several people with verified account have come forward to let Twitter and Elon Musk know just what they feel about this new change. “You promised that last month and it’s still there. Honestly, I hope you do finally remove it (after they made it indistinguishable from the $8 bros) but I ain’t holding my breath," wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “I gave the best years of my life to being a blue check, and I wouldn’t change a d*mn thing. ’twas an honour to serve."

Even Hollywood star Halle Berry had something to say about the situation, sharing a GIF of a woman walking on stage with the caption “Me joining you all tomorrow unverified." It seems like the Blue Tick may have lost some of its lustre, with many account holders choosing to shed the status symbol in favour of a more authentic presence on the platform.

Check other reactions:

The users first heard of this change taking place less than a week after Elon Musk became Twitter’s new CEO. He had made up his mind about charging $8 per month for the Twitter Blue Tick. To emphasize his stance, Musk stated, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8." He added, “Twitter speaks to the inner masochist in all of us."

Musk reportedly set the first deadline for this change on November 7 for Twitter engineers to implement the new Twitter Blue service. The cost of the service was supposed to vary based on the purchasing power of the country. Yet after numerous new deadlines, the blue tick for legacy account continued.

