Take Me Back: Desis Reminisce About the Era of Downloading Songs and Miss Pagalworld, SongsPK

Downloading songs wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea five years back. ‘It required a skill to download virus-free tracks’ says someone who knows a thing or two about the not-so-old concept. As gone are the days when we used to download songs on our devices to listen to them offline. The trend of listening to online songs began in the near past and made people almost forget about ‘Pagalworld, Songs PK’. It’s the Spotify and Gaana.com era that has erased the need to save our favourite songs on PC, mobile phones, tablets, etc.

Indian Twitter started reminiscing about that period after a user expressed his viewpoint on “Without saying your age, say something a young person today wouldn’t understand". He replied, “Downloading songs" while sharing logos of some popular music websites that allowed users to get free songs on the internet. He specified ‘Pagalworld, Songs PK, DJ maza, mp3sKull’ as some of the well-known websites for downloading songs. The user, identified as Abhishek, further added, “Wapking, indiamp3, djpunjab, downloadming, mp3songslover, and many more" to his list.

Desis couldn’t relate more as they started flooding the comment section with nostalgic reactions. “that era>>>" wrote a user while another one said, “hahaha the best times".

“Pagalworld>>>>>>," remarked the third user and the fourth one commented, “lol i remember downloading songs on my mom’s phone through these sites and then sending them to my phone from bluetooth because i wasn’t allowed to have the internet on my phone".

Talking of the trend that asked internet users to share instances that dissociate today’s generation, Twitterati couldn’t keep calm as one of them specified the ‘antenna’ times and said, “Turn the antenna a little clockwise, keep going, the image is now a little clearer, stop stop, you went too far, turn it counterclockwise just a little. Watch your footing!!!".

The other user exclaimed, “AM FM". So, what is your take on this?

