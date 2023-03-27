Tamil Nadu '90s Kids Shop' Serves Sweet Delights, 2000 Children Queue Up

The so called ‘golden period’ of the 90s could be regained with the music of that era and the candies they acquired with their pocket money from the ‘Petti Kadai’ outside the school campus are the things that can take us literally back to the 1990s. As these golden period shops are receding, its one of the reasons why some of the native candies and gaming materials are no longer available.

In a bid to reverse the current trend, a candy shop has been established for those who desire to once more experience the golden era. For the past two years, Krishnan, a Palayamkottai local, has been operating this store close to a nearby Gopalaswami temple. Interestingly, the 2K kids are gathered in the 90s kids store, where they can purchase a range of candies and toys.

Of course, kids in the 90s would never forget the times when they had purchased candies for 25 paisa and 50 paisa from tuck shop or annachi kadai and walk to school with them stuffed in their mouths. ‘A lot of the candies popular during the post 80s and 90s, including coconut candy, honey candy, papad and mummy daddy candy as well as numerous sports equipment are preserved for sale at this store,’ claimed Krishnan, owner of the shop.

Eventually, 2K kids who visited this establishment to purchase candies claim that they visit here every day. ‘Many of my favorite candies are sold here. We the 2K kids are beginning to like it as well, it’s not only the 90s kids who buy it. This store has a wide variety of candies and that the cost is also really inexpensive,’ one of the kids at the store stated.

Similarly, in 2018, an organic retail shop called ‘Chennai Angadi’ was launched. Despite closing the company within eight months, Bhaskar, the owner of the shop reopened it in 2020 as a conventional sweet and snack shop targeting the 90s. “Due to the lockdowns, we concentrated on internet sales in Chennai, and within a short period of time, we had nearly 1,000 consumers. To my surprise, the 80s and 90s kid’s special variety I introduced was a big success, especially with older customers. It’s amazing to see the elderly people’s joy and enthusiasm when they saw my collection. They all appear to have a tale to share and use toffee to connect with the youngsters," quoted Bhaskar, Chennai Angadi who runs a popular Instagram handle.

