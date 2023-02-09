Dharmapuri: To restore the lost ancient Tamil characters, a young construction worker from Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district wrote 1,330 Thirukural in ‘Tamizhi’ font on ice sticks.

The 27-year-old Vel Murugan is the son of Raman and Dhanam, a couple hailing from the Nellikuzhi Grama Panchayat near Nallampalli in Kerala’s Dharmapuri district. Coming from a poor family, Murugan was made to leave school halfway. However, he still managed to reach Class 12th after which he engaged himself in labour work. He kept looking for jobs in Karnataka’s bordering states as well as other places like Coimbatore, Erode, and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

“We are exposed to the pattern of going to work and managing a family in an environment with elderly parents, so I had to leave for work early. In 2019, I came across the release of music composer ‘Hip-Hop’ Aadhi’s music album that turned out to be my inspiration," said Murugan to News18.

It all started in 2019 after a musical album was released by film music composer Hip-Hop Tamizha, an Indian musical duo based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu consisting of Adhithya ‘Adhi’ Venkatapathy and R. Jeeva. In the video, music composers wrote about ancient Tamil characters and that subject attracted Vel Murugan, who decided to explore the Tamil scripts. Thus, he travelled to Tiruvannamalai district and other nearby areas to learn more about the ancient Tamil scripts.

Murugan also stated that the music album had eight series on the historic Tamil font ‘Tamizhi’. “I surfed online to know more about the ancient Tamil script and at that time, I considered studying Tamil to bring those compositions back to life. I had spent nearly two years despite construction work," he revealed.

Murugan, thus, spent the last one and a half years writing 1,330 Thirukural- the code book of Tamil law and culture, in ‘Tamizhi’ font on ice sticks. He attempted to revive the lost Tamil characters that must be brought into the public eye.

“Our language is the most beautiful of all. It took me years to realise this after extensive research about the extinct Tamil font through online websites to reintroduce them amid the society," Murugan added. He looks forward to the Tamil Nadu government educating school and college students about the lost scripts. Murugan wants more and more people to read about his work that stresses the preservation of Tamil culture.

