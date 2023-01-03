Tamil Nadu Engineer Who Conserved 100 Indigenous Dog Breeds Bags Award

The barking of a group of dogs drowns out the buzzing of birds in the beautiful and expansive fields that surround the Pothampatti village near Usilampatti of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. You may have come across many dog-lovers, but A. Sathish from Usilampatti takes it to a whole new level. The 37-year-old has more than 100 indigenous dogs on an acre of Dolly’s Kennel, the dog farm in his village. Being an engineering graduate, his passion towards native dog breeding earned him the national award called ‘Breed Conservation Award 2022’ on December 23, 2022.

Advertisement

Sathish Kumar is the youngest son of Arul and Padmavathi. Arul was a police officer at the Usilampatti Taluk in Pothampatti village of Madurai district. Sathish was employed by a private company in Chennai after completing his degree in engineering. Two years ago, when Covid-19 hit the country, Sathish started working from home from his native village in Madurai. Sathish, an engineer by profession, is also keenly engaged in native dog breeding. In contrast to breeding foreign dogs, he is more interested in breeding traditional native dogs. He has also built a dog kennel on an acre of land in the village to breed the native dogs.

He breeds many varieties of native dogs including ‘Rajapalayam’, ‘Chippiparai’, ‘Kanni’, ‘Kombai’, ‘Ramanathapuram Mandai’- the traditional canines of Tamil Nadu. Moreover, in Dolly’s Kennel, each dog is properly cared for and housed in a separate enclosure, according to Sathish.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18 Tamil Nadu, Sathish said, “Being an engineer can fulfil my requirements, but conserving the native breed dogs fulfills my soul. It all started with a ‘Rajapalayam’ breed dog purchased by my father when I was seven-year-old and it later developed into a serious interest to conserve them when it went missing," he added. After completing his higher studies, Sathish developed an interest in native dog breeding and purchased and bred domestic canines from ‘Rajapalayam’, ‘Kombai’ and ‘Chippiparai’ breeds.

Advertisement

He raises the dogs on his 20 cents land. He said that his family had set aside an acre of agricultural land in the town for dog rearing as larger spaces were required for maintenance of the dogs.

“All of the dogs that I raise are traditional native dogs from Tamil Nadu, and only residents of South Tamil Nadu are aware of these breeds. However, residents of North Tamil Nadu are mostly unaware of them. This is because, these native dog breeds are primarily found in South Tamil Nadu. There are ‘Kanni’ and ‘Chippiparai’ breeds in the district of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, ‘Kombai’ in the hamlet of ‘Kombai’ in the Theni district. It goes without saying that ‘Rajapalayam’ and ‘Ramanathapuram Madai’ exist. There are more indigenous breeds in our state than any other," Sathish stated.

Advertisement

Established three years ago, the kennel is home to 8 males and 22 females in each of the ‘Rajapalayam’ and ‘Kombai’ breeds, 4 males and 11 females in each of the ‘Kanni’ and ‘Chippiparai’ breeds and 10 in ‘Ramanathapuram Madai’. They receive daily care from four staff members in the farm. Further, Sathish added that raising the dogs can cost up to Rs 50,000 each month.

The small dogs receive dog food twice each day- at night and in the morning. Sathish has been selling the puppies he breeds at a modest price between Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 to interested purchasers in order to promote the growth of native dog breeds.

Sathish said that receiving a national award for breeding and preserving indigenous dogs has given him newfound inspiration. Thus, ultimately, his efforts helped him receive the ‘Breed Conservation Award 2022’ in the individual category from the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, Karnal, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

(With inputs from Sivakumar)

Read all the Latest Buzz News here