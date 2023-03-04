Although he is just three years old, Tamil Nadu toddler Darshan has managed to break an international record. Son of Sasirekha and Bharat, the child has entered the International Book of Records by correctly naming 197 countries after recognising their flags in just 4.40 minutes. The young talent has also received an award from Kalam’s World Record for his astounding performance.

Hailing from Jeeva Nagar neighbourhood of Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, Darshan is currently enrolled in LKG at a private school in the city. Earlier, a 4-year-old Indian boy had entered the International records by identifying countries by flags, whose record has been broken by Darshan.

The International Book of Records based in Delhi presented a certificate and medal to the Villupuram kid in appreciation of his unique feat. Subsequently, Darshan was personally called and congratulated by Villupuram District Collector Palani.

Darshan’s mother said, “Beyond academics, parents should concentrate on teaching their kids a variety of life skills. I did that to keep track of Darshan’s abilities. Later, for two weeks, I asked him to name the flags of every country in the world in an effort to get him to play a game where he would look at and then comment on them. He also worked well with me."

“It’s an euphoric moment that he has now broken an international record with it. We are incredibly proud. Every parent should keep an eye on and support their kids’ talents," she added.

Darshan now figures in the ranks of some incredibly talented toddlers. For instance, in 2021, then just over two years old, a Tamil Nadu toddler called Mayan had set records. His memory is strong enough to point at any name, spot pictures and remember it for a long time. He can answer steadily no matter how many days later he is questioned about an event that happened before.

