Tamil Nadu's 9-year-old 'Reels Queen' Dies By Suicide After Father Asks Her to Study

A nine-year-old girl hailing from Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu allegedly died by suicide on Monday after her father asked her to study. Her father, Krishnamurthy, found her hanging inside their house. Pratiksha was a Class IV student and had created nearly 70 reels in the past six months. She had been deemed a ‘reels queen’ by her friends and neighbours. It all started on Monday when the father saw his daughter playing near his in-law’s house and asked her to go home and study.

He gave his house keys to the girl. After this, he left to refill his bike and arrived at his house at around 8:15 pm. He noticed the house was locked from the inside and asked his daughter to open the door. When nobody responses, he broke a window and went inside the house.

This is when he saw his daughter hanging with a cotton towel around her neck and struggling to breathe. She was immediately taken to the hospital in an unconscious state and died there.

Police has started investigating the case further. The neighbourhood struggled to take in the fact that such a young girl died by suicide. An investigating officer has blamed all of this on social media.

Meanwhile, earlier, in Jorhat, a mother of two children run away with her boyfriend. This is when the husband died by suicide. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shabir Hussain, a resident of the Dhakaipatti area of Jorhat. As per sources, the victim’s wife and daughter went missing during the first week of January. According to relatives of the deceased, Shabir’s wife met a man through Instagram and formed a close relationship with him. The woman and her daughter are suspected to have been taken away by the man.

Note: If you need support or know someone in need, you may reach out to these helplines:

Snehi - 011 65978181

Sumaitri - 011 23389090

Sanjeevani - 011 24311918, 011 24318883

Fortis Stress Helpline - +918376804102

