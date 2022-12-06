Tamils in Qatar Came up With a FIFA Theme Song and the World is Taking Notice

The world is taking notice of the World Cup theme song that Qatari Tamils have created! Let’s take a look at it. Qatar, the Middle Eastern country that’s hosting the global football tournament has the whole world’s attention right now. Fans from several nations who reside in Qatar have also come up with theme songs on their behalf, in addition to the FIFA-approved theme song for the football tournament.

Football enthusiasts from all around the world are focused on Doha in Qatar. Tens of thousands of Indians, particularly Tamils, reside and work in Qatar. To express their gratitude to Qatar on behalf of the Tamil community, the ‘Qatar Tamils Cultural Council’ has come up with an English-language theme song called ‘Kun Shakiran’ for the FIFA World Cup.

The director of this song is Sathik Batcha, the creator of the Tamilmagan Awards, who is a native of Kuthalam panchayat in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu. Sam Joseph from Mayiladuthurai has penned the lyrics and composed music for the song, which was performed by singer Anand Aravindakshan from Tamil Nadu.

The ‘Kun Shakiran’ song written by Tamils was released in the presence of Ministers and Ambassadors of Qatar. Qatar Media Corporation eventually broadcasted it on Qatar TV, which is considered the national television of Qatar, as well as on radio stations in English, Spanish, French, and Urdu. The video has been posted on Facebook and is getting a lot of love from all over the world.

Advertisement

This year, BTS’ Jungkook took the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony by storm with his performance of ‘Dreamers’. The banger of a show put up by Jungkook inevitably ushered in a host of comparisons to Shakira and even started some debates over which of the two icons delivered the better FIFA anthem. It has been 12 years since Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’- FIFA World Cup theme song in 2010- became a pop culture phenomenon. Jungkook’s performance, celebrated by legions of ARMYs and other fans, is having a similar moment on the Internet.

Jungkook dropped Dreamers as his track for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. The peppy track with lyrics like “Look who we are, we are the dreamers, We’ll make it happen ’cause we believe it, Look who we are, we are the dreamers, We’ll make it happen ’cause we can see it" has already become a raging hit.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here