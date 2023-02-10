Lucknow: It’s the 21st century when women take the courage to speak up and are no longer suppressed! Today, they stand against the wrongs publicly without fearing the judgmental society. These seven stories of brides refusing to get married due to ‘heated’ reasons involving dowry, deception, etc., are proof that women have learned to not settle for any less! From a groom’s deceit to an unnecessary ruckus in the functions, many reasons compelled these brides to walk out of the marriages. Take a look at these seven instances that occurred in and around UP when women called off their weddings in last 20 days.

1. No Compromise on Dignity

In Unnao, an argument between the bride and the groom amidst the wedding function escalated to an extent that it resulted in brawls and fistfights. The bride, who came from Mumbai, did not entertain the humiliation of her family members and refused to get married. A case was also registered with the local police station in this regard.

2. Bullet and Brawl!

In a marriage ceremony going on in Hayathnagar, the groom’s brother engaged in a fight with the bride’s brother where the reason was as futile as picking up bread from the tandoor. The heated exchange escalated to an extent that police authorities had to intervene to settle things between the families. Later, it was alleged that the groom was pressuring the bride’s family to get him a Royal Enfield Bullet. While efforts were being made for reconciliation, the bride simply refused to get married.

3. One more ‘Bullet’ To Shoot Up Marriage

In Etah, everything was in safe hands until the groom demanded a ‘Royal Enfield’ motorbike. This did not go well with the bride and she called off the marriage. The bride’s family also asked the groom’s side to return ₹5 lakhs that they spent on the marriage. Later, the groom was arrested by the police for demanding a dowry.

4. Groom’s ‘Dark Secret’ That Revealed His True ‘Colours’

An incident occurred in Habibpur, Greater Noida when the bride’s family got to know that the groom was about to get married to another woman four days back but that didn’t take place due to their dowry demands. This made the bride call off her wedding.

5. Illiteracy Costed a Marriage

On January 22, a bride withdrew her marriage after her brother learned that the groom was an illiterate lad. He even gave the groom ₹2100 and asked him to count in front of him which he failed to do. Thus, his illiteracy cost him a marriage.

6. No Efforts, No Results

Another instance occurred in Shikohabad of the Firozabad district when the groom’s inability to sit on the ground for taking the wedding oaths created suspicion in the bride’s mind and she later refused to marry him.

7. Force But No Discourse

Amit Katiyar of Kanpur’s Barra Kargil went to Chitrakoot to get married only to be rejected for his illegitimate actions. On reaching the venue, he declared that he would not allow his bride to visit her parent’s house for almost one year after their marriage. This led to a heated altercation which made the bride cancel her wedding.

