Popular Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav won a million hearts with his singing in the chartbuster Nun Roti Khayenge from the album Thik Hai. The song features Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh and Khesari himself. An addictive tune, composed by Ashish Verma and Azad Singh, along with Pyarelal Kaviji’s catchy lyrics, was instrumental in the success of this number. This song has again dominated the headlines because of the Tanzanian content creator duo, Kili Paul and his sister Neema. The renowned brother-sister duo shared a reel on Instagram, where they were seen grooving to this number and enjoying every bit of it. The reel has garnered a total of 20,00,000 views and counting.

Social media users, particularly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were overjoyed after watching the brother-sister duo grooving to this popular number. They have shared this reel with their friends and other acquaintances, who also showered compliments on it. Popular Bhojpuri singer and actor Ankit Agrawal also couldn’t help appreciating it, enjoying this number to the fullest. A user requested Kili and Neema to make another reel on Khesari’s song Le Le Aayi Coca Cola.

Khesari and Chandni are yet to react to this video.

This is not the first time Kili and Neema received the spotlight for their dance moves on popular numbers. A cursory glance at their Instagram feed will show a slew of reels on many such well-known chartbusters.

Recently, they tried to do something outside the box and made a reel on the most iconic dialogue of actress Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. The dialogue “Tuada Kutta Tommy" from Bigg Boss 13 went viral on social media and to date has been featured in many memes and music videos as well. The duo are the latest to join this bandwagon.

Kili chose to remain in the background, while Neema tried to lip-sync Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue. Users loved this reel as well and requested the Tanzanian brother-sister to come up with similar content in other languages as well. This reel has garnered more than 4,00,000 views and counting.

