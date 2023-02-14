Tanzanian influencer-content creator Kili Paul often shares his dancing videos on popular Bollywood songs along with his sister on social media. A recent video in which he’s grooving to the South Indian track Tum Tum from the movie Enemy is making rounds on the internet. In the video, the Tanzanian internet sensation and his sister can be seen dancing to the viral Tamil song.

The video has been shared by the official Instagram handle of Kili Paul and has created a stir on the internet. Moments after the video was posted online, several social media users rushed to the comment section to praise their dance moves. One social media user wrote, “You both are awesome. So happy to see you both dancing to Tamil songs," Another user commented, “Love from Tamil Nadu India." One user also wrote, “Your sister dances effortlessly."

Some users even filled the comment section with hearts and clapping emojis. So far, the video garnered over 1.3 million views and over 120K likes and the count is only increasing. Check out the video here:

Advertisement

This is not the first time, this brother-sister duo often makes a huge buzz on social media with their exceptional dance performances. Not so long ago, Tanzanian content creators Kili Paul and his sister posted a dance video on a Bhojpuri song which took the internet by storm.

Kili Paul is popular for posting videos of lip-syncing and dancing videos to popular Bollywood songs. For the unversed, Kili Paul boasts a massive fan following of 4.7 million views on Instagram. Even popular Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chada, Gul Panag and many others follow him on Instagram.

Advertisement

Kili Paul also hosts a YouTube channel where he posts all of his trending videos. He rose to fame after his video lip-syncing to the Shershaah song Raatan Lambiyan went viral. So far, he has posted reels on songs including Srivalli, Make Some Noise For The Desi Boys, Kahani Suno 2.0, Main Khiladi and Maine Apna Dil De Diya, amongst others. If you haven’t watched the videos yet, go and check them out right away.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here