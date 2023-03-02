Tanzanian social media stars and siblings Kili and Neema Paul have been creating ripples on social media for their perfect lip-syncing clips. Dressed in traditional Massai attire, the duo never fails to get the internet laughing over their choice of audio selection. This time Kili is back with a piece of advice for everyone on what three things they should never do in their life. Standing in front of the camera, Kili begins lip-syncing to the audio that says, “Zindagi mein kabhi teen chizzen matt karna, doston: ghar walon ki marzi se shaadi, aapni pasand ki shaadi (never do three things in your life, friends: marriage according to the wish of the family, marriage of your choice)." He takes a dramatic pause before adding, “Aur shaadi (and marriage)." His sister Neema, who had been passing behind him, stops and gives a dramatic reaction.

Social media users flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. Many remarked that Kili Paul was spot-on with his advice. Others lauded him for his impeccable lip-syncing on a Hindi audio. An Instagram user commented, “Neema’s reaction. By the way, you are right," Another comment read, “Neema’s reaction was perfect."

A user wrote, “Toh phir karna kya hai? Thik hai apne friends ki pasand se ya koi unknown person ki pasand se kar lenge shaadi (then what is the right thing to do? We will marry the choice of our friends or of an unknown person)."

Kili Paul and his sister Neema are not only lip-syncing to Hindi audios. Sometimes, they are grooving to the beats of popular music from India. Not too long ago, social media users, particularly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were overjoyed after watching the brother-sister duo grooving to the Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav’s chartbuster Nun Roti Khayenge from the album Thik Hai.

The song featured Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh and Khesari himself. But it was a pleasant surprise to see the brother-sister duo grooving to this number and enjoying it to the fullest. The reel quickly began making rounds on social media and garnered over a total of 2 million views and counting.

A user impressed by Kili and Neema Paul’s dance to the popular track also requested the sibling duo to make another reel on Khesari’s song Le Le Aayi Coca Cola.

