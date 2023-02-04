Home » BUZZ » Taylor Swift to Zayn Malik: Twitter Misses the Time When Celebs Were 'Wilding' on Bird App

From Taylor Swift to Zayn Malik, Twitter users have dug up screengrabs of some wild tweets made by celebrities.

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 16:20 IST

Twitter digs up wild tweets from celebrities. (Photos: Reuters)
Taylor Swift, Rihanna to Ariana Grande- Twitter misses the time when A-lister celebrities would be tweeting whatever they were thinking. They were often politically incorrect and the beefs were wild, making for entertainment that surpasses the trashy side of Netflix by far. Whether it was Zayn Malik’s comeback to Louis Tomlinson some time after One Direction broke up or Rihanna roasting Kendall Jenner for no reason, Twitter misses the good old days.

There could be many possible reasons that A-listers are more or less doing only promotional stuff on Twitter of late- ‘cancellation’ or accountability, stan Twitter scrutinising their every move, stan Twitter wars, or simply a decline in mental health in the face of global events and the increasing expansiveness of social media.

“I miss when celebs were genuinely active on twitter like they just tweet anything that comes on mind [sic]," wrote the Twitter user who prompted others to share vintage celebrity tweets of the wild genre.

Even though celebrities are not all that active (or active as their real selves) on Twitter anymore, the stans more than make up for it by speaking on their behalf. The social media world becoming increasingly real and overactive also means that people miss next to nothing. Among Bollywood stars, for instance, Ranbir Kapoor has been “cancelled" quite a few times.

The actor’s “phailod" joke made at the expense of Alia Bhatt when she was pregnant drew a lot of criticism on Twitter, and people dug up clips of other times that he has acted “disrespectfully" towards co-stars, from Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Ileana D’Cruz. In a thread shared by Twitter user @rexiespo, Ranbir could be seen making a number of insensitive jokes, speaking over Katrina during interviews and calling Anushka “anxiety queen".

first published: February 04, 2023, 16:20 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 16:20 IST
