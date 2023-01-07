Taylor Swift's Pet Olivia Benson Worth Rs 800 Crore is the Third Richest Cat in the World

Forget looking at the net worth of celebrities, it is time to check out what their pets are worth. All About Cats has released The Ultimately Pet Rich List and American singer Taylor Swift’s furry companion has made it to the third spot. Olivia Benson is not your regular feline. She is an Instagram celebrity! With a whopping $97 million (about Rs 800 crore) net worth, Olivia is a popular figure on the social media platform. Perhaps it has something to do with who her human parent is, but Olivia is more than just a social media influencer. She has earned those dollars by starring in several music videos of her human companion as well as making it to big-budget ads. If that was not enough Olivia has her own merchandise line too.

Social media users jokingly expressed their envy for the Anti-Hero singer’s cat. Many joked that they would want to be Olivia. Others still were in disbelief over how a cat could earn millions of dollars and what it would need that much wealth for. A Twitter user tweeted, “Taylor Swift’s cat Ms. Olivia Benson is worth $97M due to ads and influencing on social media. My question is do animals have to pay income taxes?"

Another tweet read, “Does Taylor Swift’s 97 million dollar cat pay income tax?"

“Heist movie about a plot to steal Taylor Swift’s cat and hold it for ransom," a user wrote.

In case you are wondering if Olivia is worth Rs 800 crore, what must be the worth of the top two pets? All About Cats has found the richest pet to be worth $500 million and it is a German shepherd called Gunther VI. Talk about a regal name for a regal pet. He is not owned by a human but by the Gunther Corporation. Like the regal dog that he is, Gunther does not manage his finances himself. The dog’s estate and fortune are managed by the corporation that owns him. Taking the second spot is the premium cat food owner, Nala Cat. She has a net worth of $100 million. While there is some $75 million gap between the number one and number two spot, Olivia is less than $5 million away from snatching that number 2 spot.

Do you think Olivia Benson will be able to catch up to Nala Cat and become the richest feline?

