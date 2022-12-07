Taylor Swift's Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai is Getting 'Scorched' on Twitter

Taylor Swift got a new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai and as it happens with celebrity wax figures, the reactions are… not great. The Dubai tourist attraction opened in October 2021 with wax figures of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and the likes, reported iHeartRADIO. Taylor’s statue, dressed in a sparkly turtleneck and trousers, is depicted holding a Gibson acoustic guitar. “She has a face that eludes the best wax sculptors the world has to offer," one Twitter user wrote. Some even went as far as to say that the statue looked like an “AI version" of a wax figure.

Some Twitter users compared the figure to Ashley, a Taylor ‘doppelganger’ who has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram after being mistaken for the popstar on the street.

Earlier this year, Zendaya’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds London wax figure got similar treatment on Twitter. The statue looked absolutely like the person they represent, yet somehow manage to give off an eerie vibe to most Twitter users. You’ve got to love some Zendaya appreciation in this day and age (and the entire Euphoria discourse), but the statue didn’t quite go to plan. Zendaya’s statue has been made according to measurements taken during her 2015 sitting with the artists as per a report by Daily Mail, but many fans took to Twitter to claim that her statue looked too little like her and more like- well, Kylie Jenner.

