Team Bonding? This Pune Man Ordered Burgers And Fries For Entire Team For Rs 71,000

In India, if there is one thing people bond over, it is food. Swiggy’s annual trends report How India Swiggy’D 2022 released on Thursday has revealed some of the biggest foodie moments. Perhaps the most interesting is the tale of this Pune man who ordered burgers and fries from the food delivery app for his entire team. His order ended up becoming the second-biggest order for the food delivery platform this year. Even if you try to uncover the exact amount of food he could have ordered to become the second-biggest order, his bill is sure to leave you shocked. The man had spent over ₹71,000. Talk about team bonding over delicious food.

The report named him one of the hungriest customers of the year. His order was only taken over by an order from Bangalore. The Swiggy user from the capital of Karnataka had placed a single order worth more than ₹75,000 for Diwali.

Biryani continued to be the most popular food choice in India for the seventh time in a row. So much so that it went on to set a new record with 2.28 biryani orders per second. Though Indians are also happily adopting the flavours of foreign nations. The most popular choices from foreign cuisines turned out to be ravioli from Italian cuisine and bibimbap from Korea. The year also saw a record-breaking over 1 lakh new restaurants partnering with Swiggy.

The food delivery platform also went on to share that as the fear of the pandemic was eased, eating out became a popular choice again. Swiggy Dineout saw a huge rise in popularity. Users were about to find and choose from over 10,000 new restaurants joining the platform this year.

For the 4th time in a row, the capital of the nation Delhi topped the charts for using Dine Out. An average of 596 tables per hour were booked. Customers saved a whopping ₹450 crores with this option.

