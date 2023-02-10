Valentine’s Week has kicked off, setting the perfect mood of love all across. The fourth day of the ‘love-ly’ week is Teddy Day which is celebrated on February 10 every year. It’s the day to celebrate the gesture of love by gifting the cute, cuddly, and comforting ‘Teddy bears’ to not just loving partners but everyone who deserves this symbol of warmth and care. Be it your parents, your siblings, your best friend, or whomsoever, gifts like these are never too much as they reciprocate our love and all the emotions that can’t be expressed through words and characters.

However, not everyone is a fan of this capitalistic idea of making and spreading love but that doesn’t take away their right to a celebration. If roses, love letters, sweet chocolates, teddy bears, and everything Valentine-y no longer excites you then maybe these memes can amp your single self up like anything! Apart from lovers, it’s the time when all singles around the world unite through the world of memes and join hands to find a tiny space of comfort that makes them feel that ‘they are not alone’.

Even if you believe in the idea of love but do not want to engage in all Valentine’s week rituals then these freshly-baked memes can be your comforting support just like a Teddy bear.

Meanwhile, did you know that teddy bears got their name from former US President Theodore Roosevelt? It all happened in 1902 when Roosevelt refused to shoot a bear when a well-acclaimed hunter cornered the big animal for the President’s benefit in Mississippi. His heartwarming gesture got publicised nationally in the editorial cartoon which inspired a New York store owner to create a stuffed toy that he called a “Teddy Bear". Since then, the soft toy has become a perfect representation of love and care which are two very important expressions to building a lasting bond. And if you’re looking for a perfect way to celebrate your everlasting relations on Teddy Day, then these messages and quotes can help you out. Happy Teddy Day!

