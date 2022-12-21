Home » BUZZ » Teenager Undergoes Surgery After Swallowing Charging Cable And Hairpin

Teenager Undergoes Surgery After Swallowing Charging Cable And Hairpin

The boy from Turkey was rushed to the hospital, where a three-foot-long charging cable and hairpin were found inside his stomach.

Paediatric gastroenterologist Yasar Dogan removed the device through an endoscope procedure.
A 15-year-old boy in Turkey had to be operated on to remove a USB charging cable and hairpin that were found inside his stomach. According to the reports, the boy from Diyarbakir, Turkey, was rushed to the Firat University Hospital in Elazig by his family after he complained of nausea and abdominal pain. The X-ray made the shocking revelation and unveiled an image of a three-foot-long charging cable and hairpin inside his stomach. Doctors immediately had to carry out a surgical procedure to remove these from his body.

Paediatric gastroenterologist Yasar Dogan removed the device through an endoscope procedure. It remains unclear how and when these plastic-coated products reached the child’s stomach. The doctor, in an interaction with the media, said: “We had a hard time removing the cable, as one end of the cable had passed into the small intestine". Further, he added, “After the procedure was successfully concluded, the patient was sent home in good health".

The photos of the incident were shared on the Instagram page named prof.dr.yasardogan.

This incident is extremely shocking and has put everyone in doubt about how these plastic-coated products reached the boy’s stomach. Keeping in mind the patient’s age, the doctor has said swallowing the products is not accidental, and the patient should get support from the psychologist. The 15-year-old boy had undergone successful surgery and was discharged within two hours.

But this is not the first time; such similar cases have happened before too. Some time back, there was a case in which headphones were recovered from the stomach of a 30-year-old man in Assam. Likewise, a case of a woman who mistakenly swallowed an iPod capsule had also come to the fore.

