Telangana Man Climbs Electric Pole Upon Not Getting Any 'Gold' From His In-laws

Surprising everyone in the locality, a person climbed an electric pole and refused to come down until unless his in-laws handed him some gold. This happened as he had never received any gifts from them after his marriage with their daughter. The incident took place in 18th ward of Gandhi Nagar under Medak municipal limits in Telangana.

Going in to the details, Sekhar got married 12 years ago. He felt disappointed as his in-laws didn’t offer him any gold though he married their daughter long back. He expressed the same with his wife but she expressed her inability in fulfilling his desire.

Sekhar decided to register his protest towards his in-laws in a novel way. He climbed an electric pole in the locality, where he has been staying along with his wife, on Sunday.

Advertisement

The local people and his son-in-laws shocked with his extreme step in climbing the electric pole connected to live supply wires. They rushed to the electric supply office and informed the officials concerned about the surprising incident.

The officials stopped the power supply to the electric pole, where Sekhar has climbed and demanding gold from his in-laws. Though many people, including his wife and in-laws, requested him to come down, he rejected the request and sat on the electric pole without a second thought.

He finally got off the pole after Market Committee President Batti Jagapathi and DSP rushed to the spot and convinced him. The police counseled him after shifting him to the town police station. However, it turned out that son-in-law who climbed the electric pole demanding gold from his in-laws is an electrician by profession.​

Read all the Latest Buzz News here