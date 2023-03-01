A Telangana beer-lover partial to Kingfisher brand has complained to the district collector about the non-availability of beer of that brand in his locality. The curious incident took place in Jagtial district headquarters in the state.

When Beeram Rajesh from Jagtial came to know that the district collector was going to address a public grievance redressal and monitoring programme ‘prajavani’ in his town, he thought that non-availability of Kingfisher in his town was also a civic problem.

He directly approached the district collector, amidst multiple officials and people, and complained that his favourite beer brand was not available in the local wine shops and bars. It remains to be seen if the district collector will respond.

“The summer heat waves have started. We will soon want to relax with a beer. The wine shops must sell all kinds of beers. But they are selling only low-quality and locally made beers. This kind of drink hampers health. Hence, I requested the collector to take necessary action," Rajesh said.

A similar incident took place in this very town in 2018. A person called Ayila Suryanaryana complained to the district collector during the ‘prajavani’ programme about Kingfisher beer not being available in Jagtial.

He had alleged that the owners of wine shops and bars had stopped the sale of Kingfisher beer and were cheating consumers by selling low-quality beer. He asked the officials why the beer was not available in Jagtial when it was sold in neighbouring Karimnagar town.

In another hilarious incident last year, a Telangana man dialled 100 at 2:30 am, claiming he was in an emergency. When the cops arrived, he asked them to get him two bottles of chilled beer, reported Deccan Chronicle. The man, 22, was already drunk when he made the call. The incident occurred in Vikarabad town.

The operators in the police control room asked the man, identified as one Madhu, what the nature of the emergency was but he told them that he could not disclose it over the phone. Constables were sent to Madhu’s house in Daulatabad and they were in for a shock when an inebriated Madhu asked them to get him two bottles of chilled beer as all the liquor outlets in the area were shut at the time.

