In the mythological epic Ramayana, Goddess Sita had to prove her purity by taking agnipariksha. Something similar happened in Telangana’s Mulugu when a man was asked to prove his innocence by walking on the bed of hot coals and had to remove the hot shovel with his bare hands. A video is now making rounds on social media about the man proving his loyalty towards his wife by taking agnipariksha. What is more intriguing is that it wasn’t his wife who suspected him of cheating on her.

A resident from Banjarupalle village named Gangadhar was reportedly accused of cheating on his wife and having an affair with his elder brother’s wife. In the video, Gangadhar can be seen doing parikrama around the pyre and then putting his foot on hot coal.

Advertisement

A Twitter user who shared the video called it a modern-day version of Ramayana. “Agnipareeksha! In a modern-day version of Ramayana, a husband was made to jump into fire in Mulugu, Telangana to prove his fidelity. Gangadhar was even made to remove a red-hot spade from the fire to prove his innocence. Interestingly, it wasn’t his wife who suspected him. Cont," the user wrote.

Watch the video here:

In the threaded tweet, the user mentioned that a resident of Banjarupalle village had suspected that Gangadhar had an affair with his wife. The case went to the community heads and they decided that Gangadhar had to perform agnipariksha to prove his innocence. But even after he performed the evil practice successfully, the community heads weren’t convinced and were forcing him to accept his mistake.

Advertisement

Annoyed by this, Gagadhar’s wife approached the police. It also reported that Gangadhar and the disputing party were made to give Rs 11 lakh to the community heads and from that money, Rs 6 lakh has already been spent by the heads.

Twitterati has reacted to the video. One of the users called it, “Incredible stupidity."

Advertisement

Another person condemned the act and wrote, “This is the level of literacy in India."

A third user commented, “A lot of tribalism exists in the districts. The community heads rule the roost. Even though the population is aware of the constitutional legal system, they are in the clutches of the community heads. The settlements are extortion and plaintiffs hardly benefit."

The video has garnered more than 2 lakh views since it was uploaded.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here