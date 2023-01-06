Telephones to Radios: Anand Mahindra's Tweet on the 90s Has Twitter Walking Down The Memory Lane

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing emotional and thought-provoking videos with his 10.2 million Twitter followers. On Friday, Mahindra shared a flashback video that made his followers nostalgic. The video captures the essence of life in the 1980s and 1990s as it comprises multiple old objects. The old items shown in the video consist of telephones, scooters, oil lamps, petromax lanterns, rotary dial phones, coal iron, torch, stove, cassettes, cassette players, typewriters, radios, paper advertisements and much more. The clip also plays Lata Mangeshkar’s song titled Guzra Hua Zamana Aata Nahin in the background.

Along with this video, Anand penned a note that read, “What a great journey down memory lane! Wonder if someone has collected these actual physical objects and displayed them in a museum? I think GenZ would enjoy seeing them…A kind of dinosaur museum." His is a major blast from the past. Check it out here:

The video amassed over 112 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Several social media users were left nostalgic about seeing this video. One of the users wrote, “Wonderful sir ..thanks for sharing such blessed antiques…hope u travel back to your old days."

Another user tweeted, “A golden era when everything was gold whether it was a relationship, friendship, soul, food quality and generation."

Earlier, Anand Mahindra shared a meme about how one tries to keep up with the New Year resolutions and it seems quite relatable. While one works hard to keep these resolutions, many may lose sight of them after a while. In the meme that was shared by the businessman, you can see a photograph of a man attempting to exercise. The man bends down to work out in the next block. However, in the final image, he simply falls asleep on the floor. “This is what it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year…" Mahindra wrote in the caption.

The tweet garnered over 1 million views and they found the meme very relatable.

