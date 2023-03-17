Nagaland politician Temjen Imna Along is at it again. The beloved Tribal Affairs Minister has effortlessly left desi Twitter in splits with his perfect timing and humour. Imna Along greeted people on the occasion of World Sleep Day on March 17 with a funny picture. Oh, and, the caption was equally hilarious. His comment is also a callback of sorts to the joke that started it all: the one about small eyes that first made him a viral sensation pan-India. People who fall asleep while listening to long lectures (we’re looking at you, college students) will surely relate. The picture Imna Along posted seems to be from an auditorium. Almost everyone in the image has a tired or sleepy expression on their face. The minister himself looks rather drowsy. It could definitely be one of those sleep-inducing marathon seminars.

With the image, Temjen Imna Along wished all of his followers a “Happy World Sleep Day!" Imna Along added, “Let us take a moment to appreciate people with small eyes, who remind us that being awake 24/7 isn’t always a choice."

Does his quip on small eyes remind you of another funny incident? A little jog down memory lane might help you remember that time Imna Along listed some funny benefits of having small eyes. He had said that people like him, who have small eyes “can easily sleep when some long programme is going on," without being found out. A video of the speech had instantly gone viral and shot the minister to widespread fame.

Like that video, this post, too, tickled people’s funny bones and invited a huge response from social media users. “I have developed a huge appreciation for such people since I came to know you," one said. Another tweeted, “Sir, you have a great sense of humour. Plus, you say something beyond the lines you have written."

Yet another one commented, “hahaha…Well said, Shreemaan. It feels good to take a nap in between the work." As usual, the replies are filled will laughter emojis. The post itself has gotten over 52,000 views so far.

Imna Along had joked about small eyes on Twitter earlier as well.

We hope the minister continues using humour to create awareness. BTW, happy world sleep day to you.

