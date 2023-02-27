Renting a place in big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru can be daunting for both students and working professionals. The reality of the high-security deposit can often force them to pay more than they can afford. However, one tenant in Bengaluru decided to bring attention to this issue in a humorous way by creating a poster that pokes fun at the excessive demands of some landlords. The poster went viral on Twitter, provided some much-needed comic relief for Bengalureans while also resonating with their shared experiences.

A Twitter user recently shared an amusing poster that was spotted attached to a pole. It read, “Left kidney on sale. Need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for." The advertisement went on to clarify that it was just a joke and that the advertiser was actually looking for a house to rent in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The poster also featured a QR code that landlords could scan to access the advertiser’s profile. The tweet quickly gained popularity, providing some much-appreciated source of laughter and amusement to social media users.

“Should have put the ‘right’ one on sale. There are very few buyers for the ‘left’ in India lately," quipped a user while another one commented, “Saving this one as I need to use this in coming days."

The poster sparked a conversation on the issue of high rents and security deposits in Bengaluru, which has become a hub for people from various parts of the country and the world. Sharing their own experiences, one of them wrote, “While on the house hunt, the landlord got offended on rejection. Because i said that I’m not interested in making you rich. Instead will opt for Honda City and pay EMI for long commute". “I 100% would do this too and gotta resort to marketing tactics," wrote the other.

