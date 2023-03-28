If you are a Hollywood fan, you might think that anacondas are the longest and the deadliest snake on this planet, thanks to movies like the Anaconda franchise and Lake Placid vs Anaconda. However, that is not correct as the title for the longest snake in the world is currently held by reticulated pythons. This specific species of python is native to South and Southeast Asia. While anaconda is counted among the deadliest snakes in terms of size and other traits, a look at a viral video of a reticulated python will make your skin crawl. The video, which grasped all the attention on Twitter, was shared by a page called Science Girl with the caption, “The reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) is a python species native to South and Southeast Asia. It is the world’s longest snake." Sending shivers down the spine, the video shows an enormous snake slithering into a house. Going by the video, it appears that the monstrous snake is about to or has recently undergone ecdysis, which is a process of shedding off old skin.

Looking at its mind-boggling size, several users expressed their shock in the comments section. While many details the facts about the reticulated python, a few claimed that the video must come along with a “trigger warning." One user wrote, “This video should come with a trigger warning."

Several users commented that so far they believed anacondas were the world’s longest. A user commented, “I thought that the anaconda was the world’s longest?"

Some even took to the comments section to share other videos of giant snakes, and one of them literally left the internet stunned, after it exhibited a snake slithering on a woman’s lap.

So far, the video has been played more than five million times and has garnered more than 11 thousand likes. According to Animal Diversity.org, these snakes are usually found in tropical rainforests, wetlands and grassland forests. On average, the reticulated python can be 16-17 feet long and can live up to 20 years. Some individuals have reached the weight of 270 Kg.

