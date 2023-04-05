Tesla Beer With Cybertruck-Style Design Now Up For Sale In Europe At Rs 8,000

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, is known for his persistent efforts to remain in the media spotlight. Recently, he started selling a new beer called GigaBier under his brand Tesla, following his acquisition of micro-blogging site Twitter. However, this exclusive product is only available to residents of European countries, including the UK, France, Switzerland, Norway, and Spain. The unique design of the limited-edition bottles, which are meant to resemble the shape of the Cybertruck, come at a premium price of nearly 89 Euros (approx. Rs 8,000) for a pack of three.

Initially revealed in October of 2021, the introduction of the beer was intended to celebrate the inauguration of Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory. This manufacturing facility is a crucial component of Tesla’s plans for expanding its operations throughout Europe, having already produced and delivered 30 vehicles in March of 2022.

Advertisement

GigaBier, crafted in the image of Tesla’s iconic Cybertruck, honours “the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking". As per the website, the beer is a “limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit."

“Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark," the company website added. According to a report by Business Insider, the 330ml bottles are slightly smaller than the standard can size in the United States.

When introducing GigaBier on Twitter, the company made a playful quip, stating: “Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans."

Read the tweet here:

This is not the first time Elon Musk ventured into the world of Alcohol, in 2020, Tesla released a special tequila that featured a lightning bolt-shaped bottle and was priced at approximately $420 (around Rs 34,000) and product was sold out almost immediately.

Advertisement

According to Yahoo, Elon Musk has also had success selling unusual items. In 2022, he sold $1 million worth of a perfume called Burnt Hair, which costs around Rs 8 crore in India. And in 2018, his Boring Company made $10 million (around Rs 1 crore) selling flamethrowers for $500 each (approx. Rs 41,000). Impressive, right?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here