Tesla Car Mistakes Train for a Bunch of Trucks, Driver Shares Software Glitch Video on Twitter

A recent video that surfaced online showed a Tesla car misinterpreting a train for a bunch of trucks that made the driver take a jibe at the company's software glitch.

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 11:55 IST

Tesla Car Mistakes Train for a Bunch of Trucks, Driver Shares Software Glitch Video on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter/@JamesUrbaniak)
Tesla is known to be the world’s most valuable automaker after its tech-laden EVs with self-driving capabilities made it stand out from the rest. Assisted by a plethora of sensors, Tesla cars are preferred for their advanced features and energy-efficient abilities which connect drivers to the path of innovation. However, a recent video that surfaced online showed a Tesla car mistaking a train for a bunch of trucks that highlighted the innovative car’s technology defect. This made the driver take a jibe at the company’s software glitch by posting it on social media.

In the video shared on Twitter, a Tesla car driver could be seen waiting at a level crossing for the train to pass when the display showed a glitch and prompted him to record the same. The screen depicted the train as a bunch of trunks that were moving in sync one after the other to block the way for Tesla. Thus, the goods train shown as loaded slow-moving trucks attracted trolls on the micro-blogging site which is also owned by Elon Musk.

“So well engineered that they forgot to teach it about trains," quipped a user while another one commented, “If Tesla knew about trains, nobody would drive."

Meanwhile, the other chunk of users didn’t take it as a joke (as it was meant to be) and slammed the driver for not driving ‘according to his senses’. “Are there trains sufficiently discontinuous to make that a visual possibility? Did you fail to see the red-light icon also on the screen? I am thinking that your lack of attention to such things makes you more of a road hazard than even a tesla," replied an aggrieved user. “As someone with myopia, here is something I have learned about driving; it is not necessary to know precisely what something is in order to not hit it with a car," mentioned the other.

This compelled the Twitter user, James Urbaniak, to point out that his tweet was ‘intended to be a joke’. “My most viral tweet! I’m out of town & a nice person lent me a Tesla for the weekend. I enjoyed driving it & I thought the screen interpreting a train as trucks were funny & not a safety hazard, which some people who saw it RTd thought was my intent," he clarified later.

first published: February 21, 2023, 11:54 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 11:55 IST
