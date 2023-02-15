Home » BUZZ » Tetra Pack Chai? Video of Kolkata Tea Stall’s Unique Packaging Wows Internet Users

A video of 'Tetra Pack Chai' surfaced on the internet which showed a tea stall packaging tea in a way that would keep it hot for long. This wowed Indians who appreciated the shop's 'modern Jugaad'.

Having a hot cup of chai is the need of every other Indian to get a fresh start to their mornings! However, the will to get up and prepare tea for oneself is, sometimes, a task. But ordering and getting a ‘cold’ cup of tea is a task too! And this is what made a Kolkata tea stall create a unique ‘tea’ parcel for chai lovers who wish to get them delivered to their places. The video of their ‘Tetra Pack Chai’ surfaced on the internet and wowed Indians who appreciated the shop’s ‘modern Jugaad‘.

IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared the clip on Twitter which showed a tea stall packing tea in a not-so-Desi manner. While we’ve seen stalls using small plastic bags to parcel chai, this tea shop in Kolkata had a ‘hot’ take to pack the beverage. The clip begins with a man pouring tea into a silver plastic bag that is usually used for costlier food items. He then gave the packet to his co-worker who sealed it with a cap to keep it warm and prevent it from getting spilled.

On being asked, the worker also claimed that the tea would remain hot for three hours after getting packed. But, that’s not it! What amused the viewers was the way the customised tea bag was boxed up to make it look like a perfect tetra pack!

Thus, Arun tea stall’s ‘Tetra Pack Chai’ went viral on social media and inspired tea lovers to definitely take a ‘hot’ sip! “Ninja technique," wrote a user while another one commented, “Very useful innovation". “Packaging appears costlier than the Tea," mentioned a user. The fourth one approved of the Kolkata stall’s package and wrote, “I had it. Its hot for long time and nice kesaria tea."

