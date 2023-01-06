Texas Couple Welcomes Twins Born in 2022 and 2023 But They are Only 5 Minutes Apart

By definition twins are two babies born on the same day. These two baby girls, despite being twins, will be technically considered a year apart. NowThis shared this interesting story on their Instagram. A Texas couple expected to welcome their twin girls on January 11 via a planned C-section. As luck would have it, Kali Jo Scott, a first-time mother only went into the hospital on New Year’s Eve to allow doctors to monitor her blood pressure. Her doctors, however, made their decision to deliver the babies early. Her first daughter, Annie Jo was born at 11:55 P.M. local time on December 31. Effie Rose was born just after midnight, making her birth date January 1. Check out the entire story here:

The fascinating story caught the attention of social media users. Many joked that this was going to be a story that would define their entire life. Others remarked that these twins would use this interesting information to their advantage. While the older twin can play the “I am older than you" card, users joked that the younger one could pull off the “you’re so last year" remark. An Instagram user wrote, “If I were one of the twins I would flat out refuse to celebrate my birthday on the same day as the other."

“They are gonna hold that over one another for the rest of their lives," another comment read.

A user commented, “That’s actually fun though. Make them feel special in their own way. Awesome."

Several users also had a pretty interesting query. How will the parents’ 2023 taxes work? Technically, only one child was born in 2022. One user joked that Annie Jo will be claimed for 2022, and Effie Rose will have to wait for the 2023 claim. Another had a real answer to the question. They mentioned that the state of Texas considers a fetus a human. This meant that every woman who was pregnant in 2022 should be able to claim it in their taxes.

If you think this is the coolest twin story, wait until you hear how these twins were born two years apart. TimesNow shared the incredible story of Will and Sarah that was shared by the sister on her TikTok. The siblings were actually conceived on the same day from the same batch of embryos through IVF. While Will was implanted and Sarah was ‘kept in the freezer’ for 18 months. Will went full term and was born. 12 months after, Sarah was defrosted and implanted. She made full term too and was born in January 2001."

What is the coolest twin story you have ever heard?

