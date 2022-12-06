Texas Driver Who Rammed into Two Cars at Walmart Parking Turns Out to Be a Dog

A car struck two vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Texas and the officers who arrived to apprehend the “reckless driver" were surprised to watch the culprit was a dog behind the wheel. The incident took place on Thursday, December 1, but “Thankfully no one was injured in this crash," informed the Kilgore Police Department in a statement shared on Facebook. The police officers shared the news with a photo of the pooch who looked guilty of causing the accident, which sent social media users crackling. In the statement, the department mentioned, one of the victims during the cash saw the car barrelling down on him, but he couldn’t get out of the way in time.

Just like the officers, the victim was also surprised to learn that the driver was a dog. “One of the victims saw the suspect barrelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way. He was shocked to see the driver was a dog! Yep, the pooch was actually behind the wheel when the crash occurred, added the police department. Seemingly, the pooch was made to sit in the car, while its owner went inside a store to shop. While detailing the events, the police suspect the vehicle was set in motion when the pooch became “antsy" and began to “bounce" in the car.

This resulted in his leash getting caught on the emergency brake, thereby setting the vehicle in motion. The KPD officials continued, “It’s believed he got that caught on the emergency brake and released it. It doesn’t sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash. He certainly has a guilty look on his face." Take a look at the Facebook post here:

The online announcement has garnered a lot of attention on social media. One of them came from Kilgore’s Animal Control Department who cheekily wrote, “I did not issue this pup’s license before anyone asks." One more added, “Poor pup must have been so scared! Glad no one was hurt! Btw, did yall write the pup a citation? Cause I would keel over laughing at a judge’s reaction to a four-legged fur baby showing up in traffic court."

The details of potential charges or the route of the investigation were not disclosed by the Kilgore Police Department.

