Home » BUZZ » Texas Driver Who Rammed into Two Cars at Walmart Parking Turns Out to Be a Dog

Texas Driver Who Rammed into Two Cars at Walmart Parking Turns Out to Be a Dog

A car struck two vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Texas and the officers who arrived to apprehend the 'reckless driver' were surprised to watch the culprit was a dog behind the wheel.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 11:47 IST

Texas

The police officers shared the news with a photo of the pooch who looked guilty of causing the accident, which sent social media users crackling. (Credits: Facebook)
The police officers shared the news with a photo of the pooch who looked guilty of causing the accident, which sent social media users crackling. (Credits: Facebook)

A car struck two vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Texas and the officers who arrived to apprehend the “reckless driver" were surprised to watch the culprit was a dog behind the wheel. The incident took place on Thursday, December 1, but “Thankfully no one was injured in this crash," informed the Kilgore Police Department in a statement shared on Facebook. The police officers shared the news with a photo of the pooch who looked guilty of causing the accident, which sent social media users crackling. In the statement, the department mentioned, one of the victims during the cash saw the car barrelling down on him, but he couldn’t get out of the way in time.

Just like the officers, the victim was also surprised to learn that the driver was a dog. “One of the victims saw the suspect barrelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way. He was shocked to see the driver was a dog! Yep, the pooch was actually behind the wheel when the crash occurred, added the police department. Seemingly, the pooch was made to sit in the car, while its owner went inside a store to shop. While detailing the events, the police suspect the vehicle was set in motion when the pooch became “antsy" and began to “bounce" in the car.

Advertisement

This resulted in his leash getting caught on the emergency brake, thereby setting the vehicle in motion. The KPD officials continued, “It’s believed he got that caught on the emergency brake and released it. It doesn’t sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash. He certainly has a guilty look on his face." Take a look at the Facebook post here:

The online announcement has garnered a lot of attention on social media. One of them came from Kilgore’s Animal Control Department who cheekily wrote, “I did not issue this pup’s license before anyone asks." One more added, “Poor pup must have been so scared! Glad no one was hurt! Btw, did yall write the pup a citation? Cause I would keel over laughing at a judge’s reaction to a four-legged fur baby showing up in traffic court."

Advertisement

The details of potential charges or the route of the investigation were not disclosed by the Kilgore Police Department.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: December 06, 2022, 11:47 IST
last updated: December 06, 2022, 11:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red