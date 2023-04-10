Texas Mother Sells Her Child At Supermarket Claiming He Is Possessed

A mother’s love for her child is incomparable. Love has no boundaries, and the mother does everything to provide love and care to her child. However, an incident where the mother made her son’s life miserable has come to light. It was reported that a six-year-old boy named Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who was declared missing in March, was sold to an unknown woman in the grocery store by his mother.

The boy’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, allegedly referred to the boy as evil and possessed. She said that the boy had a demon in him, and she feared that he may hurt her newborn twins. When she was investigated about her son’s missing, she explained that she thought he was with his biological father.

Now, a close relative of the family has revealed that the boy was sold by her mother at the supermarket. He even revealed that the boy’s mother, Cindy, was known by relatives to be abusive and neglectful towards Noel. She used to strike the boy for drinking water because she didn’t want him to wet his diapers. She even deprived him of food and water because she disliked changing his clothes.

The boy was living with his mother and his stepfather in Everman, Texas. He was last spotted in October 2022 in a malnutrition state. This was the same time his mother gave birth to twins with his stepfather. The missing report for Noel was filed by the family in March 2023, but the Child Protective Service got a tip that he had been missing since 2022. The police have now revealed that the case has now turned into a death investigation, and they have been attempting to locate and recover the body.

Noel’s mother and his stepfather, both of whom flew with their six other kids from Dallas-Fort Worth to India just two days after the boy was reported missing, Both of them are now facing felony charges of abandonment and endangerment of a child, and authorities have been working to bring them back to the US. The authorities believe that the couple is still in India.

