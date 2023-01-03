Texas Theatre's 'Popcorn Guy' Becomes Viral Sensation on TikTok, Dubbed 'Butter King'

Theatre popcorn but make it cocktail-style: that’s what TikTok’s ‘Popcorn Guy’ Jason is all about. Jason Grosbol is an employee of Corpus Christi Century 16 Theatre in Texas. He has worked there for a decade. He loves meeting new people and layering on butter in your popcorn should you ask for it, as per Corpus Christi news outlet kiiitv.com. In fact, his nametag even reads ‘Popcorn Guy’. Jason puts on quite a show before serving popcorn to visitors at the theatre and on Twitter, a viral video of him showing off his skills has been viewed over 18 million times. He is being dubbed everything from ‘Butter King’ to ‘Popcorn Bae’.

In the video, Jason can be seen twisting and twirling the popcorn tubs every which way, layering butter and landing the tubs on the counter with precision every single time. He also throws out a peace sign after the feat. “No such thing as unskilled labor in 2023. You’re crushing it, Jason," a Twitter page called ‘Dripped Out Trade Unionists’ wrote.

“Actually distributing the butter over the popcorn and not just squeezing it on top and hoping it makes it way down? this man is doing the lord’s work," wrote a Twitter user. “The skill, the finesse, the attitude, the smooth af peace sign?! An artist and prob the life of every party. I’d freak out if someone did this for me, leave an over the top tip, and invite him to the party next weekend [sic]," wrote another. “He is taking time to spread it around not squirt all on one popcorn kernel and he looks like he’s enjoying his job. I’d say that’s killin’ it for sure," another tweet read.

Jason certainly deserves all the good vibes going his way.

