Thai Driver Accidentally Leaves Wife Behind During Pee Stop, Forces Her to Walk 20 km

This woman could pass for being the epitome of patience as she did not express a single ounce of fury even after her forgetful husband accidentally left her stranded on Christmas Day. According to a report by Must Shares News, the man identified to be Boontom Chaimoon from Thailand embarked on a road trip with his wife Amnuay Chaimoon to spend New Year in her hometown located in the Maha Sarakham Province. Everything was going well until the 55-year-old man made a quick stop to urinate at about 3 am on Christmas Day. He reportedly parked his car by the side of the road to relieve himself.

Seemingly, his 49-year-old wife asked Boontom why he did not stop at a gas station. Upon receiving no response from her husband, Amnuay also decided to relieve herself in the jungle. Unbeknownst to the wife, her husband did not notice her walking out of the car. As per Daily News, when Amnauy returned, her 55-year-old husband had already driven off, leaving her stranded in the dark.

The wife who was extremely scared decided to walk ahead to seek help. She walked about 20km (approximately 12.4 miles) until she reached the Kabin Buri district. It was about 5 am when she was finally able to contact the local police. However, her husband had no clue about leaving Amnuay behind and her problems were far away from ending. The wife reportedly did not remember her husband’s number and when she tried to ring her own cell, no one picked up as it was kept inside a bag. Seemingly, she tried over 20 times to reach her husband.

At one point during the chaos, Amnuay feared that she might have to sell her gold necklace if she couldn’t get hold of her husband or relatives. Another report by Thailand Posts English claims that it was after 8 am in the morning that they were finally able to contact Amnuay’s husband, who had already reached Korat Province which was 159.6 km (approximately 100) miles away.

When the husband finally realized what he had done, he quickly made a detour to fetch her stranded wife. Reportedly, he apologized profusely to his wife and revealed that he thought Amnuay was asleep in the backseat the whole time. The 49-year-old who had been married to Boontom for 27 years, in the end, decided to forgive her husband without any argument.

