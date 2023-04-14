‘Thai Food Near Me’: Not Google Keyword But A Restaurant Name In New York

Have you ever craved Thai food but didn’t know where to find it? Well, one restaurant on Twitter has solved that problem for you by literally naming itself “Thai Food Near Me." And if you think that’s all they’ve done to stand out in the crowded food industry, think again. This place has taken its SEO game to a whole new level. Sure, we’ve all seen restaurants with names that describe the type of food they serve, but “Thai Food Near Me" takes it to a whole new level of literalness. But it’s not just the name that’s clever - their SEO strategy is on point. By using the exact search term that people are typing into their search engines, this restaurant is ensuring that they show up at the top of the results page every time. It’s like they’ve hacked the system but in a totally legal and above-board way. The snap of the restaurant, which is located on 2nd Avenue in New York, was shared by a Twitter user, who also wrote, “SEO game too strong."

The internet never fails to appreciate a good laugh, especially when it comes to creative marketing tactics. These offbeat marketing strategies not only generate buzz but also help establish a unique brand identity in a crowded market. As social media platforms like Twitter continue to be a hub for witty banter and humorous observations, it’s no surprise that social media users were quick to jump on the bandwagon and appreciate the clever branding. After all, in a world where everything seems to be competing for our attention, a little humor can go a long way in making a lasting impression. A Twitter user wrote, “Cracked me up, good one!"

“Being in this field I kinda love it when businesses do this. There’s a mediocre pizza chain in San Diego that sprang up a few years ago just called ‘best pizza’," read a tweet.

A user wrote, “And it works in person too, as it is the closest Thai food to you at that moment."

But this restaurant is not the only one with a clever marketing tactic. In fact, Zomato, the food delivery app, is known for its amusing marketing strategies. A Twitter user named Akhil Sood shared screenshots of the app’s bizarre restaurant names to demonstrate how the app is targeting customers. One of the examples shown was a restaurant named “Dumb Biryani." Sood stated that he enjoyed aimlessly scrolling through late-night Zomato and referred to it as a “lawless land."

