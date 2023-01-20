Thailand Man Sells Fresh Air At Rs 2,500 To Travellers Visiting His Farm

Pollution has been rising due to various factors, including the emission of gases from industrial wastes or cars. We often travel away from the city to get some fresh air. But did you know there is a man in Thailand who has taken this opportunity as a way to earn money? He is selling fresh air on his farm. You read it right! The man has come up with a unique way to attract visitors to his farm by selling fresh air for 1,000 baht (Rs 2,500) per hour.

Speaking with a local Thai media house, the 52-year-old farmer Dusit Kachai shared that the first-hour costs 1,000 baht, but then visitors can stay for free, including food and camping. Dusit runs the environmental group, Asian Life, in the Northeast province of the country. His farm is located on the edge of Phu Laen Kha National Park, renowned for its pristine air, forests and mountain streams.

Dusit shared that children and the elderly can stay for free at his farm. He also explained the reason for him charging people money for fresh air. He mentioned that more and more people are seeking out natural sanctuaries to escape environmental threats such as ozone depletion, climate change, global warming and polluted air.

He also stated that as secretary of Asian Life, he is determined to campaign against environmental destruction and help improve air quality. “I am confident that the quality of air on my 70-rai farm in the heart of Phu Laen Kha valley is so clean that it can be sold for 1,000 baht per hour per person," he added.

He then also added that visitors should not visit the place if they cannot stop destroying nature.

Thailand’s air quality has been a concern. Earlier this week, the air in Bangkok was filled with dust because of the lack of breeze and airflow. The Environment department of the country stated that the lack of breeze in the country’s capital eventually traps the pollution in the city.

