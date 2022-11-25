Thanksgiving 2022 Memes and Jokes That Hilariously Sum Up the Holiday Spirit

Happy Thanksgiving! The day to celebrate the blessings of the harvest and enjoy a scrumptious hearty meal is here. From roasted turkey, and cranberry sauce to pumpkin pie, what completes the American holiday is not just the Thanksgiving dinner but the amazing time that you get to spend with your loved ones! So, are you ready to ‘roast’ your closest friends and family members before turkey? Even sitting together after enjoying the Turkey dinner gives you the chance to bring out the humour in you and crack some hilarious jokes related to Thanksgiving!

The feeling on Thanksgiving is something that can be put into ‘memes’ whether it’s your ‘No, I’m still alive’ reaction after stuffing your stomach with the delicacies or the ‘Never say die’ attitude that comes to the fore when someone offers you an apple pie post the holiday feast. While these relatable jokes and puns perfectly capture how you feel on Turkey Day, they make your conversations interesting and playful rather than indulging in serious topics that aren’t that ‘hot’ on Thanksgiving! So, what are you waiting for? Get Thanksgiving 2022 memes and jokes that will hilariously sum up the holiday spirit!

Are you a connoisseur of Thanksgiving jokes and riddles? Then, you’ll definitely crack up scrolling through these memes that will instantly make you ROFL! Whether you’re looking for a comic way to make your relatives laugh at the dinner table or some cues to lighten up their mood after a heavy meal, these hysterical memes can come to your immediate rescue!

In the meantime, even if you’re too bored and looking forward to something light and funny on this day, Thanksgiving memes and LOL jokes can definitely tickle your funny bones.

