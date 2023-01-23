‘That’s the Spirit’: Granddaughter’s Video of Late 80-Year-Old Granny Paragliding Moves the Internet

What is that one thing that a young person can do but an older one cannot? Nothing. Gone are the days when old-age people used to sit in the corner of the house, dependent on their children to suffice their survival needs. Today, the older generation inspires the younger ones to not give up on life till the very last moment and ‘live’ each and every minute of it without any hesitation. Recently, a woman shared a video of her 80-year-old granny paragliding which is no less motivation to her never-say-die attitude. The now-viral video received applause on the internet as users were completely amazed at the rare sight.

Instagram user, Celina Moses, put out the video where her late grandmother could be seen paragliding on a beach while wearing a saree. The woman (who shared the video) revealed that she lost her grandma seven years ago but came across the cool video in her gallery a few days back before uploading it on social media. “Age is Just a Number….and My Aai had to prove this… My Grandmother did this when she was 80 years old…Found this video in my gallery after a long time and couldn’t stop myself from sharing…7 years now that she left us but what she left in us will always be remembered forever…" read the caption of the IG reel that amassed over four million views since being shared online.

The way this old lady fearlessly took part in the aerial sport inspired many. Users, who were moved after watching the clip, started reacting to the post with ‘WOW’ comments. “This is EPIC. What a celebration of life this is, to watch this! She’s an inspiration and a goal to live like this," wrote an enthusiastic user while another one said, “She is superwoman". “Best thing I saw today! Another motivation to keep pursuing your dreams!" commented the third user.

