The Answer To This Riddle May Seem Easy, But It Isn’t

Pushing the minds of all ages to perceive beyond what our eyes see, optical illusions have etched their place as one of the most favourite things on the internet. Optical illusions are brain teasers that often involve lateral thinking. There are quite a variety of optical illusions – mathematical problems, puzzles and riddles.

These images possess a unique ability to uncover concealed personality traits and assess your intelligence levels, plus they are fun to solve. Just like this new riddle that has left internet users scratching their heads. Why don’t you give it a whirl? All you have to do is to answer a simple question.

The picture of the quiz was shared by an Instagram page called Optical Illusions, with the caption, “Friday riddle!" The question read, “You answer me, but I never ask you a question. What am I?"

While such puzzles appear easy to solve, most of you might end up giving wrong answers. Your time begins now. Were you able to guess it? No? Okay, let’s give you a hint. You use it daily. And in this tech-savvy world, everyone owns it. In addition, many find it impossible to lead a life without it.

Now, were you able to guess it? No, “math book" is not the right answer. In case you guessed it wrong then don’t worry, as you aren’t alone.

Innumerable users flooded the comments section with guesses, and not all of them were right. While “Math book" turned out to be the most favourite guess, many even believed that the right answer is “Google". You might find it hard to believe, but guesses like “God", “Brains", and a few virtual assistants also made it to the comments section.

A user wrote, “Probably Alexa, Siri, Cortana or Google." But a few were successful in giving the right answer and that is “Phone." Chances are high that the answer to this riddle can also be a “door," which many wrote in the comments section.

The explanation for this riddle is that you answer your phone when someone is calling or your door when someone arrives.

