The world is now closest than ever to Doomsday. For the past three years, the hands of the world’s Doomsday clock have been at 100 seconds to midnight. With more catastrophes unraveling around the world, it is now showing that the world has officially crept closer to “global catastrophe" as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists calls it. The events contributing to this movement towards peril include the Russia-Ukraine war approaching a year, and the climate crisis, among other things that threaten humanity. The symbol created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947 is not a predictive tool, rather it shows how human actions of today can cause deadly consequences in the future. The hand of the clock was officially set at 90 seconds from midnight on Tuesday. Check out the 2023 Doomsday Clock Announcement here:

Social media users stated that this warning should strike fear in the hearts of everyone. Many agreed that the time to save humanity was short. Others remarked that humanity is the only thing that will be the cause of its own end. A YouTube user commented, “We need collective responsibility for our species. Care for human life and true freedom is being thrown away for a few senile old men who are out of touch with the average shared values of humanity. But hope is all we have for those with no power. Hope that we’ll have the opportunity for a future. Honestly, I can’t see in front of me but I believe there is so maybe that’s enough."

“Really need more people to see this," another comment read. A user wrote, “Surprised it only moved 10 seconds. Truly the only thing that will destroy humanity is humanity."

According to the Guardian, the closest the doomsday clock ever came to midnight was when the cold war was at its peak. It was two minutes to midnight in 1953 after the first detonation of a hydrogen bomb. It was then set at 100 seconds to midnight in 2020. It was a record at that time. The decision was taken by the Bulletin’s scientists because they believed there was a risk of civil collapse in the event of nuclear weapons use and the climate crisis in what they called a “profoundly unstable" point in history.

