The Elephant Whisperers’ indigenous couple, Bomman and Bellie, have won millions of hearts with their touching story. The Oscar-winning documentary starred Bomman and Bellie and showed how the couple took care of an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu. Now, the couple have become foster parents to another orphaned baby elephant at the government-run Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Nilgiris District. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Supriya Sahu has shared a heartwarming video of the couple alongside the baby elephant. In the video, the elephant calf can be seen revelling in the company of his new caretakers.

While sharing the clip, Supriya Sahu wrote, “The Circle of life continues The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman and Bellie are now foster parents to another orphaned baby elephant from Dharmapuri, now in Mudumalai after Team Tamil Nadu forest tried its best to reunite the 4 months old calf with the herd. We are happy he is in safe hands."

Users have showered their love on Bomman and Bellie. One user wrote, “TN forest department should come out with Bomman & Bellie merchandise. They’d be a super hit."

Another user replied, “Could you please share the process/procedure if we would like to visit them. Please do share the location as well. Thanks!"

“So adorable is the bond between humans and the animal kingdom," read one tweet.

The Elephant Whisperers depicts this indigenous couple’s devotion towards the orphaned elephants named Raghu and Ammu. It can be said that Bomman and Bellie managed to capture the imagination of the voters of the Academy Awards with their selflessness and for raising the orphaned baby elephants like their own children. Recently, the couple even graced the success bash of The Elephant Whisperers in Mumbai.

The Elephant Whisperers has emerged as the first documentary from an India production to win an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. The moving documentary has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.

