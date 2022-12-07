'The Giant of Illinois': Guinness World Records Shares Old Photo of 'Tallest Man Who Ever Lived'

A photo of Robert Wadlow, recognized as the tallest man ever, has been making rounds on the internet. The picture of Wadlow, also known as “The Giant of Illinois", was posted by Twitter page History in Color. The official Twitter page of Guinness World Record retweeted the photo and wrote, “Amazing picture of the tallest man who ever lived." The photo is said to be from 1935. According to the Guinness World Records website, Wadlow has held the record of being the tallest man since 1955.

Wadlow measured an astounding 2.72 m (8 ft 11.1 in) when he was last measured on June 27, 1940, according to the Guinness World Records website. Wadlow was born on February 22, 1918, to two average-sized parents. By the age of five, he had grown to be 5 ft 4 inches tall and was already wearing clothes meant for teenagers.

Wadlow had a medical condition that resulted in the hyperplasia of his pituitary gland. As a result of which, the level of human growth hormone was excessively high leading to his extraordinary height. Robert subsequently started to develop several health problems that got worse as he aged and grew taller. But as a young boy, he made every effort to participate in the same pursuits as his friends. He had to depend on leg braces and a walking stick as he started facing difficulty moving around.

Twitter users were amazed by the tallest man. A user wrote, “Wow amazing and he looked so kind."

Another user commented, “Wadlow is not in the category of “I only date guys whose height starts with a 6".

Robert Wadlow died on July 15, 1940, at the age of 22, in a hotel in Manistee, Michigan, as a consequence of an ill-fitting brace that had developed a bacterial blister on his right ankle just one week before.

In 1986, Illinois’s most well-known resident, Robert Wadlow, was honoured with a life-sized statue on College Avenue, in front of the Alton Museum of History and Art.

